Three years after taking his company, Brave Entertainment, to court for contract breaches, K-pop soloist Samuel has won the legal battle against them. As of today, thus, his contract with Brave Entertainment has been nullified.

Earlier today, the Seoul Central District court ruled that Brave Entertainment’s lawsuit against Samuel alleging damages for 1 billion South Korean won would not stand, and that their contract signed with Samuel in 2014 – when he was a minor – was invalid.

Samuel spoke about the lawsuit and expressed his gratitude in a statement (translated through Soompi): “I couldn’t do anything during the three long years due to the legal conflict, and I am very happy to have won the lawsuit. I stated the truth, and the truth got across.”

“I am thankful to my fans and acquaintances who have waited a long time for me, supported me, and sympathised with me. I will go back to square one and repay those who supported me through good productions and in great form.” he said.

In 2019, a legal representative for Samuel clarified that he had been having issues with Brave Entertainment over payments and the inclusion of activities that weren’t preordained in his schedule.

“My client has had problems with not receiving a proper statement of accounts as well as an ambiguous income breakdown. This has come up several times but he has never been given a proper income statement.” his lawyer said at the time.

His lawyer also claimed that Samuel had participated in events relating to a blockchain company that Brave Entertainment’s CEO is associated with, something that was “unrelated to his agency and contract.”

“Samuel went overseas for an event, and in that time, he performed, took pictures, and filmed a promotional video, but he never agreed to do these activities. The company only got his agreement to do a performance overseas and then made him participate in these other activities without informing him of the contract contents or revenue conditions.” his lawyer said at the time.

