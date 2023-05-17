San Cisco have always known their way around a sweet melody or two, but their new single might be their sweetest yet.

Honeycomb rests on the strength of the band’s Scarlett Stevens, whose voice is full of lust and longing. “Honeycomb, sweet as can be / I stick to you / ‘Cause I know what’s good for me,” she sings, adding “I don’t savoury, I want sweet.” It’s good to know what we want in life.

It’s the overall atmosphere that really stands out on San Cisco’s new track: “Honeycomb” forgoes the trio’s usual indie pop in favour of a light and cool sound that recalls classic UK garage, combining angelic vocals with airy beats.

“”Honeycomb” is about the moreish feeling of falling in love,” the band explain. “It’s about self love and self confidence and the joy of food. It treads this fine line of not wanting to lose yourself to love but also surrendering completely to someone and the sweet feeling that comes with that.”

Accompanying San Cisco’s new single is a music video directed by Caeley Wesson that was shot on location on the southwest WA coast.

“Caeley and I have always talked about doing something together and when she pitched the treatment for ‘Honeycomb’, I knew it was going to be really special,” Stevens explains. “The song and the beat is already so different for us musically and I love that the visuals reflect that.”

“Scarlett is an icon and I have always wanted to work creatively alongside her to make something special,” Wesson adds. “When she first sent me the track, I felt kindled with a strange nostalgia for its sugary garage beat under Scar’s dreamy voice and loved the exciting new sound direction for San Cisco.”

“Honeycomb” follows San Cisco’s recent singles “Horoscope” and “Lost Without You”, with the trio’s fifth studio album set to be released later this year.

It’s about to be a busy two months on the touring front for the band, with festival appearances at BASSINTHEGRASS, Dream Machine Bali and Be Social Fest alongside a headline show at Broome’s Roebuck Bay Hotel (ticket information here).

San Cisco’s “Honeycomb” is out now.