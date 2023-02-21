ARIA nominated band San Cisco has just dropped their brand new single ‘Lost Without You’.

The track is the first release from their forthcoming fifth studio album Midnight Driving EP which is due for release in the second half of 2023. It’s also the first original track from the Fremantle-trio since their 2020 album Between You & Me.

And, San Cisco fans received a double dose of good news today, with the Fremantle trio not just releasing the new song, but announcing that they are dropping a vintage-inspired, Bonny & Clyde-esque official video clip tomorrow morning to compliment it.

“We had a ball filming this ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ inspired clip in Ipswich,” the band explained of the video. “We worked with Levi Strauss Cranston and a brilliant team of creatives over three days in the Queensland heat to bring you this gem inspired by 60’s new wave cinema and B Grade spy/detective films of the same era. Scarlett loved playing a sexy double agent!”

The new music was mixed by Grammy award winning engineer Neal H. Pogue who’s worked with Outkast and Tyler The Creator and is a collaboration with producer James Ireland who has previously worked with Pond and Cuco. San Cisco have teased that it’s the first t taster of what’s to come from the ongoing collaboration across their forthcoming album.

“Lost Without You is about the work that needs to go into a relationship. It isn’t always sunshine and rainbows and it takes a conscious effort to make things work. We can also forget how important someone is to us and all the meaningful history and challenges that come with a longer relationship. “You’re my best friend and I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else, but fuck it’s hard sometimes,” San Cisco said of the new track in a statement.

Listen to ‘Lost Without You’ by San Cisco below and watch the accompanying video clip from 8am AEST tomorrow:

