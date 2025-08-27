Japanese-Canadian artist Saya Gray will tour Australia for the first time in December.

Making the journey down under for Meredith Music Festival on December 5th, she is set to also play shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

At Meredith, she’ll be joined by the likes of Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, indie pop musician Perfume Genius, Syrian dabke-techno pioneer Omar Souleyman, UK drill rapper Pa Salieu, and TV on the Radio.

The tour arrives following the release of her recent album SAYA, released in February via Dirty Hit. Personal in a way that feels almost confrontational, the album pushes deep into the themes of identity, dislocation, and hyperstimulation that have shared her past work, but with a new sense of clarity.

Built from fragmented samples, voice memos, layered guitars, and sudden shifts in form, Gray’s songs move like thoughts — scattered, sharp-edged, and intimate.

Her other work includes 19Masters (2022), QWERTY I (2023), QWERTY II (2024), where she has quietly carved out a sound that resists polish in favour of something rawer and closer to the source. As she puts it, there are “1000 personalities in one song”.

She will also be playing a show in Wellington, New Zealand on November 28th, before heading to The Others Way festival in Auckland on November 29th.

The Others Way will also feature Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, The Phoenix Foundation, W.I.T.C.H., and High Dependency Unit.

Following her Australian dates, Gray will make her way to Tokyo, Japan for a show at duo MUSIC EXCHANGE.

Presale begins 9am Thursday, August 28th, followed by general sale at 9am Friday, August 29th. More details here.

Saya Gray Australian Tour 2025

Monday, December 1st

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, December 3rd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, December 5th

Meredith Music Festival, Meredith VIC

Sunday, December 7th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC