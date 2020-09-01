Have you ever been to a live gig and then, as you crawl out of the sweaty mosh pit, your shirt half-torn off, and your voice completely lost, you loudly proclaim to all your mates, “gigs are what I live for”?

Well, as it turns out, these performances might be the reason that you’re living, with science claiming that concerts are actually helping you live a lot longer.

As NME reports, a study conducted by O2 and Patrick Fagan, a behavioural science expert and Associate Lecturer at Goldsmith’s University, claims that regular gig attendance can effectively extend your life by up to nine years.

According to the study, just spending 20 minutes of time at a gig can help to increase your feelings of wellbeing by 21%, with other increased factors include feelings of self worth, closeness to others, and mental stimulation, which all rose by at least 25% as part of the study.

Accompanying research also found a positive correlation between attending gigs regularly and increased wellbeing, noting that those who attend live shows once a fortnight are more likely to rate their levels of happiness, productivity and self-esteem at the highest possible level than those who don’t.

The study also cites other scholarly research as directly linking high levels of wellbeing with a noted increase in lifespan of up to nine years. So basically, if you want to live longer, start heading out to your local for a live show.

“Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and wellbeing – with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key,” explained Patrick Fagan.

“Combining all of our findings with O2’s research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life.”

Of course, this isn’t the first musical thing that science has proven for us, with research recently proving that fans of The Smiths are more neurotic, that the bassist is the most important member of the band, and that the high you get from music is the same as with sex or drugs. Can’t argue with facts.

Check out Anthrax’s ‘Caught In A Mosh’: