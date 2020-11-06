Creed drummer Scott Phillips thinks a reunion for the band is a “possibility down the road”, revealing that the members have been talking.

It’s been eight years since Creed went on hiatus after reuniting for a new album and tour. They originally broke up in 2004 but Phillips believes that a further reunion is a “possibility.”

Upon their break-up, some of Creed joined forces with singer Myles Kennedy to form Alter Bridge. The rockers released their latest EP, Walk the Sky 2.0, this week. As part of the promotion, Phillips spoke to Audio Ink Radio, and the subject of Creed’s future arose.

Speculation increased when the post-grunge icons updated their Facebook profile image with a photo of the band a few months ago.

“I didn’t know that had happened,” said Phillips. “That’s interesting. I’m the worst when it comes to social media. I go through phases where I’m into it for about two days, and then I don’t pick it up for about two months.

But, that being said, there’s always talk every now and then of the possibility of us getting back together and doing some stuff. We’re all in a good spot right now where we feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us.”

He continued, “Obviously, Mark [Tremonti] and Brian [Marshall] and I are in the same band together, but Scott [Stapp] seems to be doing really, really well. There’s some dialogue. We tend to check up on each other when it’s birthdays and holidays, things like that.

So, there has been some chatter, and there’s no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it’s a possibility down the road. We’ll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens.”

He’s not the only one of the band to discuss a return for Creed. Back in July, Stapp told KLOS radio host Full Metal Jackie, “For the longest time, there’s been nothing but positivity and support for each other with the guys and myself. And so anything is possible. If that time comes, I guarantee you, and you can be sure, that we will let the whole world know.”

Last year, guitarist Mark Tremonti also said he was sitting on a full album’s worth of new Creed material, telling Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta’s podcast, “People say, ‘Is it done? Is it over? Is there new music coming out?’ I’m sitting on an entire Creed album.

When we were together doing the reunion tour, we put a lot of music together and I have like really sketchy little demos of probably 13 songs. I listened to them maybe a year ago and they’re good songs.”

Check out the full interview with Scott Phillips: