Sean Combs has received his sentencing date following last week’s trial verdict, with the hip-hop mogul scheduled to be sentenced on 3rd October for transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

As per Rolling Stone, the 55-year-old Sean Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which could have resulted in a life sentence. However, he was found guilty of paying for male escorts’ flights to various US cities including New York, Miami, and Los Angeles for sexual encounters with his girlfriends while he watched.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has remained since his arrest in September. Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that the time Combs has already spent in jail will count towards his ultimate sentence.

There is significant disparity between the prosecution and defence regarding the appropriate sentencing length. Combs’ defence team is pushing for a minimum sentence of between 21 to 27 months, while Southern District of New York prosecutors have indicated they will seek more than the 51 to 63 months outlined in the sentencing guidelines.

The trial, which lasted eight intense weeks, featured emotional testimony from former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman identified by the pseudonym “Jane.” Both women testified that Combs forced them to have sex with male escorts in what were known as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights” throughout their respective relationships.

Prosecutors had portrayed Combs’ personal team—including assistants, chiefs of staff and bodyguards—as a criminal enterprise that facilitated these encounters by arranging travel, setting up hotel suites with supplies, and delivering illicit substances to Combs. The jury rejected these racketeering conspiracy claims but did find him guilty of paying for male escorts’ travel.

When the verdict was delivered last Wednesday, Combs reportedly dropped to his knees in relief that the most serious charges had been dismissed. His lead defence attorney, Marc Agnifilo, later told Combs’ children, “Today is a great day. He gets his life back with all of you.”

Despite hopes for release pending sentencing, Judge Subramanian denied the motion, stating that Combs had not proven he would pose no danger to the community. Agnifilo has vowed to continue fighting, stating outside the courthouse, “We’re not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family.”

