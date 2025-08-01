Sean Combs has filed a motion requesting either a full acquittal or a new trial following his recent conviction on federal prostitution charges, claiming his case represents an “unprecedented” application of federal law.

The 62-page court filing, submitted to federal court in Manhattan, argues that Combs is “the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct anything like this” under the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate commerce related to prostitution, according to Rolling Stone. His legal team contends that the conviction stems from evidence showing he “paid adult male escorts and entertainers who engaged in consensual sexual activities with his former girlfriends, which he videotaped and later watched with the girlfriends.”

Combs’ lawyers maintain this activity does not constitute prostitution, particularly because he “made no money” from the arrangements, no minors were involved, and the sex workers “chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily.” The motion emphasises that all participants were consenting adults, with the male escorts enjoying friendships with both Cassie Ventura and another ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

The filing characterises the recorded videos as “amateur pornography” and argues that “paying people to film them in sexual performances is protected by the First Amendment.” This defence strategy attempts to reframe the activities as constitutionally protected expression rather than commercial prostitution.

Significantly, Combs was acquitted earlier this month on his most serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His legal team argues this acquittal proves he did not coerce the women into participating in what prosecutors termed “hotel freak-offs” where Combs allegedly choreographed sexual encounters between the women and male escorts.

The motion references testimony showing that Combs “typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses” and that “the men were paid for their time” rather than specifically for sexual services. His lawyers argue the escorts “enjoyed the activities” and maintained genuine relationships with the women involved.

However, lead prosecutor Maureen Comey, who was recently dismissed by the Trump administration, presented contrasting evidence during the trial. She cited text messages where Combs complained about paying full price for an escort who “couldn’t even perform” and warned Cassie Ventura to ensure none of the escorts were undercover police officers.

“The only reason to worry about undercover cops is if you know what you’re doing is against the law,” Comey argued in her closing statement, suggesting Combs was aware he was engaging in illegal prostitution activities.

As an alternative to full acquittal, Combs’ appellate lawyer Alexandra Shapiro requests a new trial focused exclusively on the Mann Act charges, arguing that the current conviction suffered from “severe spillover prejudice” due to “inflammatory evidence” related to the dismissed racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder has also filed a separate motion requesting release on a $50 million bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for 3rd October. Federal prosecutors are expected to respond to both motions before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian makes his ruling.

