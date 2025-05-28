Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing damning testimony from former employee Capricorn Clark, who told a New York court that the music mogul threatened to kill Kid Cudi after discovering his relationship with Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura in December 2011.

As per Rolling Stone, Clark testified that Combs appeared at her door in a state of fury, pants ripped open, and armed with a gun. “Get dressed, we’re going to go kill that n—a”, Combs allegedly commanded. When Clark attempted to protest, he reportedly responded, “I don’t give a f**k what you want to do”.

The former employee told jurors that she, Combs, and a security guard drove to Mescudi’s Los Angeles home with Combs holding the gun on his lap. Clark remained in the car while Combs and the security guard entered the house.

Fearing the worst, Clark made calls to actress Lauren London and Ventura to warn them of the situation. “Cassie, stop him, he’s going to come get himself killed”, Clark recalled saying.

When Mescudi arrived at the scene, he reportedly sped away with Combs’ vehicle in pursuit. The chase ended when they spotted a police vehicle. Clark testified that Combs later forced her to call Ventura and act as bait to lure her.

“He has me. He’s not going to let me go”, she recalled telling Ventura, who agreed to meet. According to Clark, Combs then ordered them to prevent Mescudi from reporting the break-in to police, threatening, “I’ll kill all you motherf**kers.”

Clark broke down in tears as she described watching Combs allegedly kick Ventura repeatedly down a driveway with “100 percent full force” whilst Ventura curled into a foetal position. Despite Clark’s attempts to summon bodyguards for help, no one intervened.

Prosecutors consider Clark a key witness in the case against Combs, who faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The indictment alleges that Combs kidnapped Clark for the break-in and later firebombed Mescudi’s car.

Under cross-examination, Clark described Combs and Ventura’s 11-year relationship as “toxic”. Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo highlighted that Clark met with two of Combs’ lawyers in April 2024 to discuss possibly returning to work for him as his chief of staff.

Clark testified that her relationship with Combs was “1,000 percent” platonic, though she admitted to having had ‘the biggest crush’ on him before working together. She explained that she returned to work for Combs in 2016 as Ventura’s creative director because the ‘stakes are high’ for her as she has no parents and a non-verbal autistic son.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five felony counts in his indictment, including the charge that he sex-trafficked Ventura by forcing her to engage in drug-fuelled sexual encounters with male escorts. Combs claims these encounters, which he dubbed “freak-offs”, were consensual.