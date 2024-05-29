Sean Kingston is currently facing serious legal challenges.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer, along with his mother, has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft in Broward County, Florida, as per Rolling Stone.

These charges stem from allegations of defrauding several businesses, including a jeweler and a car dealer, involving substantial amounts of money.

According to the arrest warrant, obtained by Rolling Stone, the accusations include grand theft over items such as a Cadillac Escalade, jewelry worth approximately $480,000, and a custom bed valued at $86,568.33.

Additionally, Kingston faces charges related to bank fraud and writing bad checks, one of which was nearly $45,000. This isn’t the first time Kingston has been in legal trouble: his history includes previous lawsuits over unpaid bills and allegations of trafficking stolen property.

Kingston’s arrest occurred in California on May 23rd, shortly after a police raid at Kingston’s Florida residence, where his mother was also apprehended.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office stated that Kingston was arrested without incident and is expected to waive extradition to face the charges in Florida. His attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, commented on the situation, emphasising their intention to challenge the charges in court and suggesting that the case might be more civil than criminal.

“We were in the process of having him return to Florida after his show,” Rosenblatt told NBC News, adding that his client would waive extradition. “We want him back asap so we can show this is merely a civil case and not criminal. We look forward to challenging this case in court. “

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, is also facing legal difficulties, with eight charges against her. Her legal troubles date back to 2006 when she pleaded guilty to filing false loan applications and bank fraud involving $132,000 in stolen funds. She is currently involved in a civil lawsuit over $100,000 in unpaid rent for a property different from the one raided.