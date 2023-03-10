Secret Sounds, the prolific party-throwers, are making their triumphant return to Austin’s SXSW with a slew of boundary-pushing Australian musicians in tow.

On Thursday, March 16th, the 2023 Secret Sounds SXSW Showcase, in partnership with Sounds Australia and G’Day USA, will take over Australia House in Texas, America with a lineup of six music treasures from Australia and beyond.

With humble beginnings over 20 years ago, Secret Sounds has been shaping the way Australians experience music, from leading festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and Falls to tours and live shows of all sizes. Now, they’re back at SXSW for the first time since 2019 to show America what they’ve got.

The showcase is headlined by King Stingray, an indie surf-rock band from East Arnhem Land. With their debut track “Hey Wanhaka” released in 2020, King Stingray soared to unexpected heights in record time, taking out triple j’s ‘Unearthed Artist of the Year’ and Rolling Stone Australia’s ‘Best New Artist’ award, all before their first album was even released. Their debut 2022 LP King Stingray saw them nominated for a whopping five ARIA Awards and shortlisted for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

Joining King Stingray on stage is trailblazer Jaguar Jonze, who has emerged as one of Australian music’s most important cultural voices. Her shows are a love letter to music, the untold story of what has carried her to this moment, and her rallying cry for change. Named as one of The Australian’s 100 Cultural Leaders List 2022 and Vogue Australia’s 21 Women of 2021, Jaguar Jonze refuses to be silenced and has used her voice to advocate for systemic change in the music industry.

JESSB, a dynamic breath of fresh air in New Zealand’s hip-hop scene, has built a tight touring profile as both a headliner and special guest for the likes of Ladi6, SIX60, Lil Simz, Stormzy, and YG. She is leading the charge for a whole new generation and is putting NZ hip hop back on the global map.

Gritty, dance-able, and fearless, innovative pop duo Foley has arrived as fully formed contenders on the world stage. The multi-instrumentalist team of Ash Wallace and Gabriel Everett galvanize with their forward-thinking sound. Their boundary-pushing formula bears all the gleaming hooks, infectious rhythm patterns, and deft arrangements.

Rounding out the showcase is Folly Group, an amorphous creative entity that messes with form, structure, and signifiers. They interrogate the job of the band, and it’s an allergic reaction to stasis and complacency. On stage, Folly Group is the sum of drums, percussion, bass, guitar, vocals, and a sampler, creating a unique and captivating experience for their audience.

This official SXSW showcase is open to festival registrants and wristband holders. With an intimate venue capacity of just a few hundred, you won’t want to miss your music date with this showcase of exceptional talent. Pop it in your calendar, set your reminders, and gather your crew for Secret Sounds’ first time back at SXSW since 2019!

Secret Sounds SXSW line up

8pm – Folly Group

9pm – Foley

10pm – Jaguar Jonze

11pm – King Stingray

12am – JessB

