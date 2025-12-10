Sepultura are planning their death, marking the end of 40 years together with a farewell tour spanning the globe. Now, it’s Australia’s turn.

After four decades, 14 Gold records, journeys through 80 countries, and countless cultural exchanges, Sepultura stands as one of the most influential metal bands of their generation.

Across 15 studio albums, they have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, earning Gold and Platinum status in Australia and beyond. Their landmark record Roots has surpassed 150 million Spotify streams.

They’ve now announced a run of Australian shows set for 2026, as part of their global farewell tour.

Kicking off in Perth on March 20th, the metalcore band will then hit Adelaide on March 23rd, Melbourne on March 25th, Sydney on March 27th, and Brisbane on March 29th.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Monday, December 15th. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Friday, December 12th – you can register here.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

For this final journey, the band are revisiting every era of their catalogue, recording 40 live tracks across 40 cities, forming an epic compilation that captures their strongest moments on stage.

As this chapter unfolds, Sepultura reflects on this milestone with gratitude. Throughout their career, they created acclaimed records, forged enduring friendships, experienced artistic growth, met their heroes, and helped place Brazilian metal firmly on the world map.

With that legacy secured, the band steps away with a sense of purpose fulfilled. “We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal,” the band said. “Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation, we love you and always will.”

The tour is the final opportunity to witness Sepultura live in Australia.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SEPULTURA FAREWELL TOUR AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, March 20th

Metro City, Perth WA

Monday, March 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, March 25th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, March 27th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 29th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD