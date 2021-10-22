System of a Down has been forced to postpone two Los Angeles dates on their current tour after frontman Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to perform two back-to-back shows on October 22nd and 23rd at Banc of California Stadium alongside Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles.

“Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID. We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news,” the band wrote in a statement. “The health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority.”

All tickets purchased for the October shows will be honored for the new dates on February 4th and 5th.

It’s been an unlucky run with COVID for all those involved. Back in September, three members of Korn — vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, and drummer Ray Luzier — all contracted COVID-19, forcing them to postpone a number of shows on the tour.

Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Tb8uYTKXTL — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) October 21, 2021

Last week, System of a Down returned to the stage for their first live show since the beginning of the pandemic. The band debuted their first new music in 15 years, ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ and ‘Protect The Land,’ in addition to 11 songs from their landmark album Toxicity, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

