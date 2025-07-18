Shaboozey looks set to headline a brand-new country music festival in Australia.

Strummingbird, a nascent country music festival from Kicks Entertainment, has just one Instagram post on its official account, but it’s a doozy: Shaboozey’s breakout hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, soundtracks a reel previewing the festival.

“There’s a festival Down Under in the country,” text reads over the reel. “Strummingbird coming soon.”

That wouldn’t be enough on its own to suggest Shaboozey is part of the festival’s lineup, but Strummingbird’s caption for the reel seems to be a bigger hint: “Sign up to get tipsy,” it reads, echoing the lyrics of the artist’s most famous song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strummingbird (@strummingbirdfestival)

The comments section seems to think Shaboozey is Strummingbird-bound with @australianmusicscene simply posting a gif of the country star merrily dancing.

In communication with Tone Deaf, however, Strummingbird organisers kept tight-lipped. “Boots, bands & bevs. That’s all we’re sayin’ for now!” they wrote.

More information about the inaugural festival will be available soon. Anyone interested can sign up here.

Shaboozey broke out in a big way last year when “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, going on to be certified 2x Platinum in the country.

Shaboozey’s third album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, didn’t fare so well in Australia last year, only making it into the top 80, but it did reach No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Just last week, the Virginia native’s latest single, “Good News”, became his second top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, increasing by 18% to 19.3 million audience impressions in the week of July 4th-10th, according to Luminate.

Shaboozey is set to embark on his biggest tour yet in support of his latest album, taking him across the US in September and October (see tour dates here). That means it’s unlikely that he’ll make it to Australia until the final two months of the year.