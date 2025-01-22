Hold onto your pints—Shame is heading our way.

The UK’s favourite post-punk troublemakers have just announced a string of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand, alongside their newly confirmed role as touring support for Fontaines D.C.

Replacing Wunderhorse on Fontaines D.C.’s highly anticipated tour, Shame will also squeeze in their own headline gigs, giving Aussie and Kiwi fans a double dose of their high-octane, unfiltered chaos.

Shame first hit the scene with a reputation as “2018’s angriest, shoutiest young British guitar band” (as per The Guardian). But their latest album, Food for Worms, shows just how far they’ve evolved. Produced by the legendary Flood (you know, the guy who’s worked with U2, PJ Harvey, and Nick Cave), the record is a gutsy, genre-blurring rollercoaster, pulling influences from Lou Reed to ’90s German alt-rockers Blumfeld.

Here’s where you can catch Shame causing a ruckus near you: February 27th in Perth at Red Hill Auditorium supporting Fontaines D.C.; March 1st in Brisbane at Riverstage with Fontaines D.C.; March 2nd at Yours & Owls in Wollongong; March 4th at Metro Theatre in Sydney; March 6th at Sydney Opera House supporting Fontaines D.C.; March 8th at Palace Foreshore in Melbourne supporting Fontaines D.C.; March 9th at Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne; March 10th back at Palace Foreshore supporting Fontaines D.C.; March 12th in Auckland at Spark Arena supporting Fontaines D.C.; and March 13th at Meow in Wellington.

Tickets for Shame’s headline shows will go fast, so set your alarms. Presale kicks off Thursday, January 23rd, at 11am local time, with general sale beginning Friday, January 24th, at 11am local time.

Whether you’re belting out the words to “Concrete” or basking in the sonic layers of their newer tracks, this is a band that knows how to turn every gig into a memory. Add the chance to see them supporting Fontaines D.C. in iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House, and it’s clear these shows will be nothing short of legendary.

Tickets are on sale via handsometours.com and tickets to Shame and Fontaines D.C. are available now.

SHAME AU/NZ TOUR DATES

Thursday Feb 27, 2025 – Perth – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Red Hill Auditorium

Saturday Mar 1, 2025 – Brisbane – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Riverstage

Sunday Mar 2, 2025 – Wollongong – Yours & Owls

Tuesday Mar 4, 2025 – Sydney – Metro Theatre

Thursday Mar 6, 2025 – Sydney – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Sydney Opera House

Saturday Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Palace Foreshore

Sun 9 Mar, 2025 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Monday Mar 10, 2025 – Melbourne – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Palace Foreshore

Wednesday Mar 12, 2025 – Auckland – Supporting Fontaines D.C. – Spark Arena

Thursday Mar 13, 2025 – Wellington – Meow