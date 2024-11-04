Fontaines D.C. have shared their new video for “Bug”, featuring stars from the film Bird, including Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, and Nykiya Adams.

The video, directed by Academy Award-winner Andrea Arnold, includes exclusive unseen footage from the upcoming movie, which hits UK and US cinemas on November 8. The band’s music is featured prominently in Bird, and guitarist Carlos O’Connell makes a cameo in the film.

“I’ve loved Fontaines since I first heard them. Some music just sits in your bones like it always belonged, like you know it already, like it’s part of you,” said Arnold. “It’s why I asked to use [Fontaines songs] ‘Too Real’ and ‘A Hero’s Death’ for my Bird film. Their music felt like it belonged there, in my world.”

Arnold added: “They were immediately generous in letting me use those tracks which was just fucking brilliant. That generosity brought energy which gets poured into the life of the film. I am grateful for all the positive energy that comes when you make a film.

“Extending the images and my Bird world for the ‘Bug’ track felt like the most natural thing in the world, like part of the same thing. I wouldn’t have done it had I not felt that and I would hardly do it for anyone.”

O’Connell added: “Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune ‘Bug’ featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character in her new movie.

“In my eyes the character Bug, the tattoo ‘Bug’s Life’, Andrea’s essential and romantic worlds and the line, ‘Changed my name to promise you yea‘; when all put together make convincing, needless and conviction undeniable.”

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. recently announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2025, featuring five headline shows and appearances at two festivals, alongside rising UK rock band Wunderhorse. The tour kicks off on February 27 at the Perth Festival and wraps up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 12.

This follows a hugely successful year for the band, who received praise for their album Romance and performed at major festivals, including Glastonbury.

Romance follows their critically acclaimed 2022 album Skinty Fia and their first visit to Australia in early 2023.