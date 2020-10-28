In a meeting of chaotic cultural icons, Johnny Depp is producing a documentary about Shane MacGowan and the trailer has just been released.

Titled Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, ‘a few rounds’ might be an understatement for the notorious Pogues frontman.

As per NME, the new film, directed by Julien Temple, explores the life and career of the founding member of the Pogues, poet, musician, and drinker Shane MacGowan.

The documentary is produced by Temple and Depp, alongside Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit. It features new interviews and unseen archive footage, as well as specially commissioned animations from industry icon Ralph Steadman (renowned for his friendship with that other drinking sensation Hunter S. Thompson).

Interestingly, Depp and MacGowan have enjoyed a long relationship, stretching back 30 years.

The film will map MacGowan’s early childhood in Ireland through his years in the scruffy punk scene in London. It will cover “MacGowan’s passions, humour, and deep knowledge of music, history, spirituality, and popular culture” according to a press release.

Describing the intention of the new documentary, a statement reads: “The film is a vision of the world through the eyes of the great punk poet himself and an intimate cast of close friends and family members, all channelled through Temple’s inimitable and eternally vibrant lens.”

The film is celebrating the lead up to MacGowan’s 63rd birthday, a welcome but remarkable landmark for the singer given his previous lifestyle. It’s been dubbed a “rollicking love letter” to the Irish vocalist who brought traditional folk music onto the punk rock scene.

To the casual observer, MacGowan is perhaps best known as being the creator of the unequivocal greatest Christmas anthem of all time, ‘Fairytale of New York’ (featuring the assisting vocals of Kirsty MacColl).

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan will open in cinemas in Ireland and the UK from November 20th, with a VOD and DVD release to follow on December 7th.

Check out the trailer for Crock of Gold: