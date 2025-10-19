Sharon Osbourne has thrown her support behind a growing campaign to rename Birmingham Airport as Ozzy Osbourne International, adding significant weight to a petition that has already garnered over 70,000 signatures.

The campaign, launched by comedian and broadcaster Dan Hudson, aims to honour the Black Sabbath frontman’s monumental contribution to heavy metal and his deep ties to Birmingham. Hudson argues that the city has been “embarrassed” of its crucial role in heavy metal history, suggesting that Ozzy represents what John Lennon is to Liverpool and George Best is to Belfast – both cities having renamed their airports after their local legends.

“The business case is a strong one,” Hudson explained. “The cultural case is a strong one. There just isn’t a reason not to do it.” His petition has gained remarkable traction, with supporters recognising Birmingham’s status as the birthplace of heavy metal through Black Sabbath’s formation in the late 1960s.

Sharon endorsement has provided fresh momentum to the initiative. Speaking to the BBC (as per Louder Sound), she described the prospect as “amazing,” noting that “the world loved Ozzy.” She acknowledged the campaign remains “just a dream right now but sometimes dreams come true,” lending her influential voice to what has become a passionate grassroots movement.

Hudson expressed his delight at securing Sharon’s backing, stating it was “amazing” to see her support the idea. “The campaign is growing and growing and there’s even more momentum now with Sharon on board,” he said.

Birmingham has increasingly embraced its metal heritage in recent years. The city already features a Black Sabbath Bridge and Bench, unveiled by Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in 2019, demonstrating official recognition of the band’s cultural significance.

The timing feels particularly poignant given Ozzy’s recent high-profile appearances in Birmingham, including his emotional farewell performance at Villa Park football ground. Thousands of fans lined the city’s streets during that period, demonstrating the enduring connection between the metal icon and his hometown.

Birmingham Airport has acknowledged the campaign’s existence but stopped short of committing to the name change. A spokesperson indicated they are “currently progressing an exciting homage” to the metal pioneer and remain “committed to honouring his legacy,” though they have not provided specific details about what this tribute might entail.