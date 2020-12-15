Sharon Osbourne tested positive for COVID-19, was briefly hospitalized

Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized due to the disease.

The star broke the news in a tweet earlier today, saying: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19.”

“After a brief hospitalization,” she continued, “I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

The 68-year-old is a host on CBS’s The Talk, which has also been fraught with logistical issues due to the pandemic. At the start of Season 11, Osbourne elected to host the show virtually after both of her granddaughters tested positive for the virus.

On the week she returned to the set, moderator Carrie Ann Inaba hosted the show via the privacy of her home. Inaba, who has an autoimmune disorder, also tested positive for the virus a few days ago.

The Osbournes are particularly high-risk, since both Sharon and Ozzy have had numerous health scares in the past. Sharon had a brush with colon cancer in the 2000s, while 72-year-old Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the start of 2020.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Osbourne revealed that he had emysema, saying: “If I get this virus, I’m fucked.” The rocker also had a particularly tumultuous 2019, having had to cancel all of his Australian tour dates after a fall.