English talk show host, Piers Morgan, left his role of the host of ITV Good Morning Britain after he controversially stated that he “didn’t believe a word” that the Duchess of Sussex said in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. Turns out Morgan has an unlikely ally in the form of Sharon Osbourne.

The attack on Meghan Markle saw complaints flooding the TV station, namely 41,000 of them. But, Osbourne was vocal about her support of Morgan. The outspoken wife of Ozzy Osbourne sent out a tweet saying, “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

For some context: during Meghan Markle’s interview she admitted that she’d struggled with suicidal thoughts while living with the royal family. She also revealed bombshells that implied of racism within the royals.

During an appearance on The Talk, the hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth asked Osbourne to explain why she supported Morgan despite his attack on Markle. On the brink of tears Osbourne said she was merely “supporting her friend”.

“I know he has a right to say what he feels on the interview, as we have a right to say and everybody has a right to say what they feel with freedom of speech,” Osbourne expressed.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion. But why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague of mine for years that everybody goes, if you support him, then you must be racist because he’s racist?”

Osbournes Twitter post defending Morgan was met with many dismayed fans who were shocked that she could belittle Meghan’s Markle’s admission of her mental health struggle.

“Sharon, do you stand by him accusing a woman of lying about suicidal thoughts and suffering? Do you really? Do you see the harm in this? Doubting the severity of suffering? Normalising cynicism? How many will be dissuaded from asking for help? Is this really your Alamo?” One user replied to her tweet.

Sharon, do you stand by him accusing a woman of lying about suicidal thoughts and suffering? Do you really? Do you see the harm in this? Doubting the severity of suffering? Normalising cynicism? How many will be dissuaded from asking for help? Is this really your Alamo? — Dr Benjamin ‘Ward Viking’ Janaway 💙 (@drjanaway) March 9, 2021

However, Osbourne isn’t backing down and stands by what she posted on the social platform. “I sent out a tweet saying I stand by Piers, I do because he has the right to his opinion – that’s what he gets paid for,” she told BBC World News.

While Morgan is famous for his controversial opinions, it seems as though his statement on Markle may have been a career ending move. While it’s been reported that Morgan left his role on his own accord, speculation is rife that he was forced to leave.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s take on the shocking interview between Prince Harry, Meghan and Oprah: