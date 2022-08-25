Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year.

After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below).

She’ll be accompanied by her full band – Jorge Balbi on drums, Devon Hoff on bass, Teeny Lieberson on vocals and synths, and live musical director Charley Damski on synths and guitars. Support at some shows will be provided by Batts (who has collaborated with Van Etten before) and Banjo Lucia.

Tickets for all the shows except Sydney go on sale next Monday, August 29th at 9am AEST. Tickets for the Sydney show go on sale on Thursday, September 1st at 9am AEST.

The upcoming tour is in celebration of the singer’s latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, which earned typically excellent critical reviews. “Sharon Van Etten reaffirms her sterling singer-songwriter reputation with We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong,” wrote Rolling Stone, adding that the album was “an impressive mid-career statement.”

Last year, Van Etten released Epic Ten, a 10th anniversary edition of her acclaimed 2011 album Epic, featuring covers of her songs by everyone from Lucinda Williams to Fiona Apple to IDLES, cementing Van Etten’s legendary status as a beloved songwriter.

Sharon Van Etten 2022 Australian Tour

Thursday, December 1st

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

Saturday, December 3rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD*

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, December 5th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA**

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, December 6th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (part of ALWAYS LIVE)*

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, December 10th

Meredith Music Festival, Meredith, VIC

*supported by Batts

**supported by Banjo Lucia