US band Shinedown and British legends Bush are teaming up for a massive co-headline tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The bands will trek across the two countries this September for shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below).

It will mark Shinedown’s first performances Down Under in over 15 years. Bush were most recently here in 2022 for Under the Southern Stars.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13th at 11am local time. The artist pre-sale begins on Friday, March 6th at 9am local time; the early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 10th at 10am local time; the Spotify pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 11th at 11am local time; the venue and ticketing pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 11th at 11am local time.

Shinedown formed in the early 2000s, going on to generate over 8.3 billion streams. They have 24 No. 1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, and many more accolades to their name.

Bush, meanwhile, have spent over three decades at the forefront of global rock, boasting over 1 billion streams and a Grammy nomination.

Their debut album, Sixteen Stone, was a huge success around the world, including reaching No. 5 in Australia. Bush were nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance at the 1998 Grammys for “Swallowed”.

Shinedown & Bush 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Artist pre-sale begins Friday, March 6th (9am local time)

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 10th (10am local time)

Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 11th (11am local time)

Venue/ticketing pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 11th (11am local time)

General sale begins Friday, March 13th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Thursday, September 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, September 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, September 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 25th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 27th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, September 29th

HPC, Perth, WA