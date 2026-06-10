Simple Minds are coming back to Australia.

The iconic Scottish rock band will play shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane next February (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 19th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 18th at 9am local time.

Simple Minds will also tour New Zealand while in this part of the world. They’ll be joined by very special guest Gary Numan at all tour dates, in what will be the “Cars” singer’s first New Zealand tour in over a decade.

Simple Minds were one of the biggest bands of the ’80s, rising to fame thanks to beloved hits such as “Alive and Kicking”, “Belfast Child”, “Promised You a Miracle”, “Sanctify Yourself”, and, of course, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”. The latter anthem recently joined the prestigious Spotify Billions Club.

They’re still going strong four decades later, with MOJO recently describing their energy as “undiminished.”

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According to a press release, the upcoming Simple Minds tour “promises a panoramic live music experience, an all-encompassing celebration of music across five decades from a band who have not only managed to remain relevant to each new generation, but continue to shape and perform with the same energy that has defined their career.”

“Simple Minds go back a long way with Australia and New Zealand, the thrill of performing for our fans down there never wears off,” says the band’s frontman Jim Kerr.

Simple Minds 2027 Australia Tour

With very special guest Gary Numan

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, June 18th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 19th (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

February 13th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

February 16th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

February 18th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

February 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

February 21st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD