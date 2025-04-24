While in Australia supporting The Offspring’s arena tour next month, Simple Plan have announced a very special headline show of their own.

The Canadian pop punk outfit have announced they will perform their second studio album, Still Not Getting Any…, in full for the first ever at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Saturday, May 10th.

Released in 2004, the record is filled with some of Simple Plan’s biggest hits, including “Welcome to my Life”, “Shut Up!”, and “Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?”

It reached #6 on the ARIA Charts and racked up hundreds of millions of streams, including 300+ million individual streams for “Welcome to My Life” on Spotify alone. Still Not Getting Any… went on to become certified triple Platinum in Australia and quadruple Platinum in Canada.

“Still Not Getting Any… is one of our favourite albums we’ve made and last fall it celebrated its twentieth anniversary! We haven’t had the chance to properly celebrate the milestone and because we are not big fans of just sitting around, we thought we would take advantage of the few days off we have in Australia and do something really special… something we’ve never done before anywhere else in the world!” drummer Chuck Comeau said.

“We found a small, intimate venue and we’re gonna play the album in its entirety for our fans in Sydney! We’re not sure when or even if we’ll ever do this again, so you know this is gonna be a very special show. We hope to see you all at Liberty Hall on May 10th.”

Tickets for the exclusive show go on sale from midday AEST time on Tuesday April 29th. Click here for more details and check out all of The Offspring dates below.

