Sinclaire are back with their latest single ‘coolman’ and a list of their favourite festival songs.

A lot has happened since we last had our Get To Know you chat to Sinclaire just a few months ago. The indie collective had just released a new single in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and were keen build on the momentum that had been gathering since their formation.

Now the anti-pop group have gone from a quartet to a trio and the world is still in the midst of the pandemic, which has made touring and festivals nearly impossible for most musicians.

But that hasn’t stopped Sinclaire as the group have kept their heads down and are now back with a brand new single called ‘coolman’ (which you can stream here) that was inspired by the times we’re living in.

With summer arriving soon yet festivals still remaining a distant memory, frontman Michael Cross explains that the band hope ‘coolman’ will help transport listeners to their fondest festival memories during these uncertain times.

“We felt like the world needed to hear it now, more than ever,” says Cross. “The track has this overwhelming amount of confidence it exudes and I want the listener to hear it and feel empowered by it.

“You could be the coolest person in the world if you wanted to be. Everyone has something incredible to offer, and although what that is may not be apparent to you just yet, I think that the prospect of that potential is what makes life so exciting.

“Don’t beat yourself up because you’re not someone else – take solace in the fact that you have your whole life to become exactly what you want to be.”

Since we’re all about evoking that much-missed festival feeling, we asked Sinclaire to share their playlist of festival bangers for fans to listen to during iso.

‘Heavy Hearted’ – Jungle Giants

“I listened to this song like 100000 times when it first came out and luckily got to see it live right before covid existed at NYE in the park 2019 and holy shit did it live up to expectations. Memorable way to bring in a really, really trash year.”

‘Drop The Game’ – Flume, Chet Faker

“Generation defining track right here. Flume was one of the first electronic artists I ever got into and is probably the artist I’ve seen the most across the years. I think every Australian has some form of nostalgic festival memory attached to Flume.”

‘F**kin’ Problems’ – A$AP Rocky, Drake, 2 Chains, Kendrick Lamar

2014 Field Day; Rocky plays probably one of the best hip hop sets I have ever seen then Flume closes out the festival and just casually BRINGS ROCKY OUT AS A GUEST. Legit lost my mind.. Iconic song & moment in my festival-attending career.

‘Vroom Vroom’ – Charli XCX

“A bit less iconic but this is the biggest hype up song and seeing it at Laneway 2020 in the rain was the only thing that kept me going. Charli is surely one of the best artists in the world right now and I cannot wait to see her again.”

‘Daylight’ – Joji, Diplo

“Imo Joji is one of the most exciting “big name” artists around at the moment. Daylight gives me huge “it’s 5pm day 2 of Splendour and you’re sitting on the hill vibing with your crew” energy and I realllly hope that can be a reality soon.”

‘3005’ – Childish Gambino

“‘No matter what you say or what you do, when I’m alone, I’d rather be with you‘ *everyone ever sings along* Honestly.. Need I say more?”

‘EARFQUAKE’ – Tyler, The Creator

“Another one I got to sneak in right before COVID at Field Day 2020. Tyler comes out on stage in his full pink suit and memories were made.”

‘Fucked Myself Up’ – Merci, Mercy

“I have not a single doubt in my mind that Merci will be one of the biggest artists on the Australian festival circuit in 2021. This track is one of the biggest songs to come out of 2020 and if my word isn’t enough to go by, take her 3 sold out Oxford Arts shows as proof.”

‘Somebody Else’ – The 1975

“Ok for some reason normies don’t give a shit about the 1975 but I think anyone who caught them when they headlined Laneway 2020 would have had their mind changed by this song. It is one of my favourite songs of all time but maybe that’s just my inner emo kid talking.”

‘hot girl bummer’ – blackbear

“I have never seen blackbear live but I have watched so many videos of him performing this live and it fucking goes OFF. The song is so catchy and has this finger pointy “I wanna scream every lyric” vibe that just seems like it would be so fun to experience.”