Skegss have released another album single, “High Beaming.”

Described as a “tender tribute to the ones who keep us going when the world gets overwhelming,” “High Beaming” is accompanied by a music video featuring footage of the band’s recent travels, from Los Angeles to Indonesia to France to London.

“This one’s for someone that’s always somewhat positive in the worst times – it’s a strong survival trait,” the surf-punk duo say of the single.

The track is the third single from Skegss’ forthcoming album, Pacific Highway Music, which will arrive on October 18th, following “Out of My Head” and “Spaceman.”

According to a press release, Pacific Highway Music is “most masterful and fully realised work to date,” and presents Skegss for the first time as the duo of Ben Reed and Jonny Lani.

Skegss recorded the album at two iconic LA studios, The Village and Topanga Canyon’s Fivestar Studios, and spent some time cutting demos at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree with studio owner Dave Catching (Queens of the Stone Age, Mark Lanegan). Pacific Highway Music was produced by Paul Butler (Devendra Banhart, Michael Kiwanuka).

“In the past I’d deprived myself of using things like synthesisers, not realising how much texture and atmosphere they can add to the music,” says Reed. “Working with Paul felt like letting our guard down and completely opening up in terms of what these songs could be.”

The album title is a nod to the Aussie coastal road the pair have driven on countless of times, both on tour and on surf trips.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life driving on the Pacific Highway, and most of the time it puts me in a bit of hypnotic state,” Reed adds. “With this album I tried to be as honest as possible, but I also wanted to create the kind of songs that give you that same feeling—songs where you can shut your eyes, let your imagination take over, and drift off into another world that exists only in your mind.”

The band announced last year that they were no longer a trio with the departure of Toby Cregan. Skegss’ last album, Rehearsal, topped the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021.

Skegss’ “High Beaming” is out now. Pacific Highway Music is out Friday, October 18th via Loma Vista Recordings (pre-save/pre-order here).