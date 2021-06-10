Ever wondered what your favourite Byron Bay surf rockers chill out to on tour? Here’s your chance to peep inside the tour bus sounds of Skegss and see what they’ve got rocking.

After a bunch of years on the scene, which has seen the Byron Bay lads delivering brilliant tunes at every turn, playing sold-out shows around the world, and even collaborating with some musical legends both on and off stage, Skegss have been nice enough to give us a bit of an insight as to what tunes are always cranking in their tour bus.

From the brilliant Aussie rock of bands like Dumb Punts, Gooch Palms, and good mates Pist Idiots, the Skegss lads even dial it back a bit, picking out classics by the likes of Iggy Pop, The Saints, The Velvet Underground, and The Modern Lovers.

There’s even a bit of Fleetwood Mac, Nobunny, and The Pinheads in the mix, while acts like New Riders Of The Purple Sage, The Moldy Peaches, and even tourmates Twin Peaks get a mention.

Check out the tracks below, and give the playlist a listen with our Spotify playlist as well.

Skegss’ Touring Playlist

Dumb Punts – ‘Mad’

The Velvet Underground – ‘Pale Blue Eyes’

Nobunny – ‘Breathe’

The Saints – ‘(I’m) Stranded’

New Riders Of The Purple Sage – ‘Lonesome L.A. Cowboy’

The Pinheads – ‘Keep It Dark’

Pist Idiots – ‘Princes’

The Modern Lovers – ‘Roadrunner’

Twin Peaks – ‘Shake Your Lonely’

Gooch Palms – ‘We Get By’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Dreams’

Iggy Pop – ‘The Passenger’

The Moldy Peaches – ‘Lucky Number Nine’