Byron Bay surf rock ratbags Skegss are set to play a bunch of shows in celebration of their forthcoming record, Rehearsal.

The band have slowly but surely been sharing a slog of excellent new singles over the past few months, including ‘Valhala’, ‘Under The Thunder’, ‘Fantasing’ and ‘Wake Up.’ Now, the band are set to debut these new tracks with three rip-roaring live shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kicking things off at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Sunday, March 28th the band will then head to Factory Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, March 30th and finally Felons Barrell Hall in Brisbane on Thursday April 1st.

Rehearsal saw Skegss team up with Catherine Marks (Manchester Orchestra, PJ Harvey, The Killers) to create a 13-track album set to drop on March 26th.

Described as a “thrill ride through the band’s laissez-faire lifestyle and sunkissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings”, Skegss helmed Rehearsal at The Grove Studios in Sydney.

“I was pretty scared that I was going to lose my job at a brewery because I was spontaneously taking off for gig opportunities,” Reed explains of the record’s origins. “I remember talking to Farmer Greg, who used to come in to get the wheat malt for his cows. He used to work for 60 Minutes, filming on the helicopter and shit.

“He asked what I got up to and I downloaded my predicament to him and he goes: ‘Do it. This is no rehearsal. You go for that, you can do this later.’ I fully needed to hear that.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Valhalla’ by Skegss:

Skegss Rehearsal Launch Shows

Sunday, March 28th

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets

Tuesday, March 30th

The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets

Thursday, April 1st

Felons Barrell Hall

Tickets

Rehearsal will be released on March 26th through Loma Vista Recordings/Caroline Australia with pre-orders available now.