Guns ‘n Roses turned Slash into a musical icon, but the musician has now been a part of Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators for longer than his original stint with the rock band.

Slash joined Guns ‘n Roses in 1985 and stayed with the band until 1996. He started Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators in 2009, and returned to Guns ‘n Roses and playing in 2016, finding time to play for both outfits.

During an interview with Guitar, Slash was asked about juggling both acts, and if Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators is his main focus now and Guns N’ Roses is a side project.

“No, I’ve been thinking about this. I think one of the great things about [GNR] and why there’s such longevity, and I don’t wanna jinx it, but it’s because we don’t take it too seriously,” he replied.

“Guns N’ Roses was obviously my entire life and that’s where I come from. I’ll always be part of it and I don’t mind being recognised as ‘that guy from that band’. At this point I’ll probably do it till I’m pushing daisies.”

Slash continued, “It’s always been a lot of fun but it became a really big band, so the tension is palpable. Like with Velvet Revolver, everybody around that band had all these delusions of grandeur. Not the band itself, the people around it. It was very difficult, so it didn’t stand a chance long-term.’

“With this band, it just sort of does what it does for the fun of it. I don’t think we’ve had any real expectations and we’re not trying to be huge or do anything apart from have a good time. That’s why it’s been so easy and gone by as quickly as it has. We spend a lot of time on the road and we just have a good time. Nobody really thinks about all the other bullshit.”

