Guns N’ Roses legend Slash has promised fans that a new album from the band is on the way.

Appearing on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Uncut in an Australian podcast exclusive, the iconic rocker said the band has been writing a bunch of new songs, which include last year’s releases of “Nothin’” and “Atlas.”

“I feel like the town crier. It’s gonna happen… it’s getting closer and closer,” he said.

“We were in the studio recently… there’s so much cool shit that we’ve been doing. It’s just a matter of when it happens.

“It was like that with [1991 and 1992 albums] Use Your Illusions. Nothing was going on until, all of a sudden, we just locked in and did it, and then everything moves really quickly.

“That time is coming with Guns pretty soon, so it will happen, but I just couldn’t tell you exactly when.”

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On the episode, Slash also discussed about the band’s current world tour, 10 years since the reunion began, and reconnecting with Axl Rose after their bitter falling out.

“The actual issues between Axl and I weren’t insurmountable,” he said.

“It really had to do with other people that had gotten involved and exacerbated the issues that we had. Without them around, it was really easy for me and Axl to get past it — we haven’t had one fucking fight the whole 10 years we’ve been together this time around.”

Watch above or listen to the full episode on Apple Music and Spotify (subscribe and follow!).

Guns N’ Roses will kick off their stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand in November.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Sunday, November 29th

bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, December 2nd

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville QLD

Saturday, December 5th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, December 8th

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, December 11th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Monday, December 14th

Engie Stadium, Sydney NSW

Thursday, December 17th

Eden Park Stadium, Auckland NZ