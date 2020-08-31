The Slayer fan who made international headlines in 2016 and 2018 for standing up to an explosive hurricane whilst blasting the searing music of Slayer is back again.

In 2016, Florida man Lane Pittman first went viral for waving the American flag in the face of Hurricane Mathew, with Slayer’s ‘Raining Blood’ soundtracking the scene. Obviously, this is the kind of content that went bonza with metalheads, and thus, a trend was born.

In 2018, Pittman left his home in Jacksonville, Florida to drive up to South Carolina to 1v1 with Hurricane Florence. A trip that saw Pittman start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for fuel and coffee to help him make the trip. A fundraiser that raised $1,136, despite only having a goal of $150. It all paid off, and Pittman made it to South Carolina safe and sound where he once again headbanged his heart out. Now he’s back again, with a brand new soundtrack.

Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of people along the Louisiana coastline have been impacted by Hurricane Laura. Leaving those impacted without power or water. As it stands, fourteen people have died — with five killed by fallen trees, one who drowned in a boat, and eight who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the storm’s aftermath over 600,000 homes and businesses were left without power across Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Pittman has decided to continue on with his trend of facing hurricanes, but this time he’s raising money for those impacted by the disaster.

Instead of relying on old gimmicks of headbanging to Slayer, the metalhead with a heart of gold stood waist-deep in water blasting Maylene and the Sons of Disaster.

“Louisiana, FLORIDA MAN IS HERE FOR YOU!!!!!!!!!.” He wrote on Twitter. “LAURA, YOU RAGGEDY SHE-DEVIL!!! GET SOME!!!!”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.