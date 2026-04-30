Fresh from two massive weekend performances at Coachella 2026, Slayyyter has today announced that she’s bringing her ‘Wor$t Girl in the World Tour’ to Australia later this year.

Her first Australia shows in three years will take place this August, with dates confirmed in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 8th at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 6th at 12pm local time, and the MG Live Member pre-sale begins on the same day at the same time.

“I’m so excited to finally return to Australia after three years for my headline tour,” Slayyyter shares. “It means so much to perform Wor$t Girl in America with all my fans Down Under.”

Slayyyter released her third studio album in March. It was a hit around the world, including charting in the top 40 in both the US and Australia.

“Wor$t Girl in America is both revelation and evolution, killing the Slayyyter we thought we knew so Slayyyter could be born for real,” a press release states.

The album has earned positive reviews from critics.

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“Wor$t Girl in America will transport you back to last week’s rave — and make you want to crank the dial all the way up to max volume,” Rolling Stone praised.

Slayyyter 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU, Frontier Touring & triple j

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 6th (12pm local time)

MG Live Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 6th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 8th (10am local time)

Sunday, August 9th (All ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Monday, August 10th (All ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Friday, August 14th (All ages)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday, August 17th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, August 18th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ