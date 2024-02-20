Sleater-Kinney is hitting the road for an Australian and New Zealand tour, marking their return after eight years to support their latest album, Little Rope.

The tour starts with a one-off show in Auckland on Wednesday, May 15th, at the Powerstation in Auckland. From there, the alt-rock duo, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, joined by a new backing band, will make their way to Brisbane on Friday, May 17th.

They’ll then hit The Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, May 19th. Continuing the journey, they’ll perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, May 21st, before wrapping up the tour in WA at the Metropolis on Thursday, May 23rd.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, February 22nd at 10 am until Friday, February 23rd at 9 am. General tickets for all five shows will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd at 10 am. For more information on ticketing, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Sleater-Kinney were last here in 2016 and Australia is special to them. Hailing from Olympia, Washington, it’s where they recorded their first album and played their first shows.

“For all intents and purposes, Sleater-Kinney got its start in Australia. We recorded our first album and played our first ever shows there. Because of that, Australia feels like one of the band’s spiritual homes, and returning there always feels like a homecoming, a reunion,” says Brownstein.

Since their last visit, promoting their eighth studio album, 2015’s No Cities to Love, Sleater-Kinney has released three more albums brimming with their signature riot grrrl energy: The Center Won’t Hold in 2019, Path Of Wellness in 2021, and their latest, Little Rope.

SLEATER-KINNEY ‘LITTLE ROPE’ TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2024

Wednesday, May 15th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Friday, May 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, May 19th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, May 23rd

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA