The as-yet unidentified musician Slingbaum has announced their debut album and it’s a star-studded affair.

The record, Slingbaum One, features just three songs and clocks in at around 16 minutes. Track one, ‘Behoove’, features Erykah Badu and D’Angelo. Track two, ‘Strangers’, features FKA twigs, Oumou Sangare and Nick Hakim. Damon Albarn, Bilal and Syd contribute to its closing track, ‘Morphine’.

The record is scheduled for May 2020 and, as stated on the Slingbaum website, it’ll only be available via online preorder. “There are currently no other plans to distribute elsewhere beyond this short pre-sale window,” writes Slingbaum, “whether digital (streaming) or physical.”

That means your only way to hear the record is to buy it on 12-inch, black, 180 gram vinyl, which comes with accompanying download codes.

Slingbaum announced the record via a heartfelt post to their Instagram account:

“Today I humbly present my first record. This is the result of years of work shared with the individuals listed with whom it was the greatest pleasure of my life to work with.”

Pitchfork reports that Slingbaum’s song ‘Water Games’ was featured on REVIVE Music Presents: Supreme Sonacy (Vol. 1) back in 2015. And while the musician’s identity is concealed at this stage, Albarn and Badu have also posted to Instagram about the album.