Marone! in news specifically tailored to my interests, Slipknot have silently reintroduced their grail maroon windbreaker, famously donned by A.J. Soprano in episode 3, season 3 of The Sopranos.

I can’t tell you how much time I’ve wasted fart-arsing around every nook and cranny of the internet, determined to hunt down this 1999 archival piece with no success. It got to the point where I was considering screen-printing one for myself I was that desperate for the drip.

It brings me insurmountable pleasure to announce that the hallowed windbreaker has silently made its way to the Slipknot merch store. The jacket features the Slipknot barcode logo printed on the front, and the S logo on the back. It is, aesthetically flawless. You can cop one for yourself here.

season 03, episode 03: AJ visits Meadow at her dorm and he's busting out a 1999 burgundy Slipknot windbreaker. GOD TIER NU METAL. pic.twitter.com/l6ZunGO4RS — AJ Soprano's nu-metal shirts (@ajsopranoshirts) January 5, 2019

The cultural symbiosis between nü-metal and The Sopranos is one that I don’t quite understand, but one I will blindly devote.

Twitter account ‘AJ Soprano’s nu-metal shirts’ is the definitive resource, archiving all nü-metal-adjacent moments from the show. From A.J.’s plot to attend a Mudvayne concert. To the shows most heart-rending scenes being soundtracked by Lining Park.

As well as offering a complete history of the intersection between nü-metal and Italian family dynamics, the Twitter account also dishes servings of scathing societal critique.

Robert Iler, the actor who plays AJ, had dabbled in the realm of nü-metal before he landed his major role in The Sopranos. In 1995 Iller appeared in the video for Marilyn Manson’s single ‘Dope Hat.’ In the video, Iller plays an innocent child who is subjected to the torments of a very menacing Manson.

Check out ‘Dope Hat’ by Marilyn Manson: