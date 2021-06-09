Slipknot fans could be rocking out to the band’s newest album as soon as July, according to M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

The percussionist recently revealed some more details on the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind during an interview with Minneapolis radio station 93X.

“I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man,” Clown said of the forthcoming Slipknot tracks (as transcribed by BlabberMouth).

“It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.”

Speaking of the group’s songwriting process, the rocker explained: “We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting.

“Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans ‘Psychosocial’s and ‘Surfacing’s — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us.

“It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference,” he added.

Crahan added that the album will “hopefully” be released this year, saying: “But we still have a lot of time to complete this.

“We’re hoping to be done by the end of July.”

“I just think what we’re doing now is really… There’s a lot of things going on. One, we’re getting off our label [after the release of new LP]. And I feel free. It’s got nothing to do with what’s next. It’s just got to do with, ‘Get the hell away from me.'”

It comes following another interview with Clown about the record’s impending release, with Crahan saying that lockdown allowed him to pen new music in his own time, as well as get used to new technologies required in the age of Covid.

“What are you going to do when you’re the Clown and you’re stuck at home? I got busy writing,” he told Louder Sound.

“We got busy thinking and feeling. We got busy loving and taking it in. I had the leisure to do it in my own sanctuary and have beautiful people show up and just eat peppers from my garden after writing music.”

“Then another little thing happened. Just like you and I are on Zoom right now. Imagine being someone like the Clown, who wouldn’t buy into FaceTime who wouldn’t buy into technology asking his singer, ‘Hey, send the vocals through the Internet.’

He continued, “But this year has been a year of Zoom and FaceTime. And do music at your house and email it and we’ll put it in the song. This has been a great year to catch up on technology and utilize it and benefit from art making.

“I was able to work on music with others in the band and Corey was in Vegas and he was able to go to a studio and do vocals and send it. That’s amazing. So I took benefit of that stuff and those that never wanted to use technology are using technology, like me.”

Check out ‘Psychosocial’ by Slipknot: