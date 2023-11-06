Slipknot are saying goodbye to their drummer, Jay Weinberg.

On Sunday, November 5th, the metal icons from Iowa announced that Weinberg, who joined the band in 2014 after Joey Jordison left the year before, was no longer part of the band. The announcement has since been removed from all of the band’s official platforms.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years,” the message read. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving.

“The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg, who is the son of longtime Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, was part of Slipknot for their last three studio albums: .5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind, and The End, So Far.

His last show with the band was on November 3rd at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico. He posted about it on Instagram, writing, “Gracias, @hhopenair!! What a year 2023 has been. Great way to cap off an amazing year of memorable shows.”

At the time of writing, Weinberg hasn’t said anything publicly about leaving Slipknot.

The now 33-year-old joined Slipknot in 2014 following the departure of the aforementioned Jordison, who formed the group in 1995 along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and the band’s late bass player Paul Gray, who passed away in 2010.

Earlier this year, Slipknot also said farewell to another longtime member, Craig Jones, in a brief statement to their fans.“To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future.”