The house that Slipknot famously destroyed in their “Duality” music video is heading to auction next week, offering fans a unique piece of metal history.

The West Des Moines property at 1050 16th Street will go under the hammer on Tuesday, October 14th (as per the Des Moines Register), with an estimated value of $336,400. The three-bedroom house was foreclosed in January when the then-owners defaulted on a mortgage debt of $141,404 from September 2005.

The property gained legendary status among metal fans after Slipknot chose it as the location for their “Duality” video shoot on March 27th, 2004. What the band initially expected to be a modest gathering of 50 to 100 people quickly spiralled into chaos as word spread, with the turnout vastly exceeding all expectations.

The resulting mayhem was captured on camera as dozens of fans joined the Iowa metal legends in systematically destroying the property. Participants jumped on cars, leaped through walls, and pulled down the living room ceiling in scenes that would become iconic in metal music video history. The dedication of fans was evident when one supporter flew all the way from Ukraine specifically to take part in the destruction.

The carnage came with consequences, causing an estimated $500,000 worth of damage to the property. The chaos resulted in minor injuries, with two people suffering cuts from broken glass. Two additional participants were removed from the shoot after they began smashing a Ford Taurus with baseball bats they had brought along.

“Duality” served as the lead single from Slipknot’s 2004 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses and has since become one of the band’s most successful tracks. The track has accumulated over 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it their most-played track on the platform. The accompanying music video, featuring the infamous house destruction, has been viewed 464 million times on YouTube. Watch it for yourself above.

Slipknot released their most recent album, The End So Far, in 2022, and the band indicated that new music is in development, including the long-awaited album Look Outside Your Window, which was recorded by some members during the creation of 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.