The long-shelved experimental band Look Outside Your Window, whose members are also in Slipknot, are finally releasing an album.

M. Shawn Crahan, best known as the long-running Midwestern metal band’s percussionist ‘Clown’, has offered fresh insight into why the project has taken nearly two decades to surface in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Originally recorded in 2008 during sessions for All Hope Is Gone, Look Outside Your Window’s self-titled debut album was created separately with several of his bandmates – Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Sid Wilson.

They used the time to explore material outside Slipknot’s usual sound, and the album reflects this, sounding melancholic and brooding, with none of the band’s trademark harshness.

According to Crahan, the project emerged at a time when the band was effectively working in parallel creative camps, with one focused on what would become Slipknot’s 2008 self-titled debut album, and the other leaning into more experimental territory.

Over time, Look Outside Your Window developed a reputation as a stark departure from Slipknot’s catalogue, with band members previously describing it as more atmospheric and melodic, with little resemblance to their heavier material.

Finally, their self-titled debut record is scheduled to be released on Record Store Day 2026.

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“The album doesn’t make me cry, but it hurts. There are a lot of things that make me stop and look at myself and my life. Some of our brothers are gone. So that album ended up being a real good timestamp on other emotions … because [in Slipknot] we’re just nine human beings deciding to share our time together,” Crahan said.

“I love this album so much. I know people are going to love it and I’ve accepted that it’s going to get confused [with Slipknot]. But it’ll also open up the next generation of Look Outside Your Window.”

Read the full interview here.