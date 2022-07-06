Machine Gun Kelly has expressed remorse for his notorious feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor last year, insisting that both artists let their egos “get in the way.”

Last year, MGK and Taylor eagerly stepped into the space vacated by new mates Kanye and Drake with an unexpected feud.

It all started after the rapper-turned-pop punker appeared at Riot Fest and said, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

That comment was the result of something Taylor said in an interview. “I hate all new rock for the most part, I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is,” he said, alluding to the former rapper turned pop-punk artist.

Their beef then headed to social media. MGK said on Twitter that Taylor recorded a verse for Tickets to My Downfall that ended up not getting used and Taylor was “bitter” about that. Taylor then revealed – with screenshot evidence – that he actually declined to appear on the album.

As per Consequence, MGK revealed his regret about the whole ordeal in his new documentary, Life in Pink. “It’s funny, the whole Slipknot issue — which really isn’t a Slipknot issue, it’s a Corey issue,” he said. “That situation’s unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way.”

He also discussed that verse that sparked the furore in the first place. “I was a fan of Corey. That’s why I’d asked him to get on Tickets to My Downfall. He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse. I kind of tried to give notes back, like, ‘Oh, you know, this wasn’t exactly what I was looking for, can we try this?’

And respectfully he was like, you know, ‘no.’ And I was like, ‘okay, cool.’ So we didn’t use it. You know, then I heard him on a podcast.”

MGK hit upon a realisation in the doc: “I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like, ‘Hey dude, why would you say that?’ But, instead, we all acted ridiculous.”

We await Taylor’s response now.

Watch the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink: