Slipknot’s Michael Shawn Crahan, better known as Clown, has confirmed that the band are writing new music.

Speaking during a live broadcast in which he and fellow bandmembers signed bottles of their signature No. 9 Iowa Whiskey (via NME), Clown revealed the band have been working on music over the “last week.”

“We’re taking this time to write some new music,” he said.

He continued: “So for the last week, we’ve been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing God music… so we’re having a good time.”

“Since everybody’s taken a lot of time off [during the pandemic], we thought we’d utilise it by getting together and do what we probably do best: which is write music.”

Clown went on to explain that there was “no pressure” when working on tracks together, because it’s “not like [they] have to.”

“We’re doing it ’cause we want to, and it’s just been a blessing, because boredom can set in,” he said.

“I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we’re really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most.”

When asked what subjects lead singer and lyricist Corey Taylor may touch on in the new music, Clown said he’d imagine it will be “anything that affects him and affects us and affects you.”

“To the extent, I don’t know how blatant it will be, I don’t know, but we are all living this, and everybody’s involved,” he said in reference to the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t really know what road [Corey] is gonna be going down or information that he wants to spread, I’m not sure… we’re not quite there yet,” he concluded.

Check out Slipknot’s clown discussing their new music: