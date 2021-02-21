Corey Taylor has delivered his hot take on the state of rock music, taking a few sly jabs at artists currently dominating the genre.

The Slipknot frontman recently sat down on Cutter’s Rockcast podcast, in an appearance that saw him air his grievances on the new crop of rock acts that have come to the forefront over the past few years.

“I hate all new rock for the most part,” Taylor admitted. “I look at some of these bands that sound like this or sound like that or sound like the other guy, and it’s just, like, well, they obviously listened to two albums that have been out for a minute.”

Taylor went on to direct his ire towards bands that appropriate the music of a bygone era and position it as something new. Though he didn’t name any names, we assume this dig is directed at the much-maligned Led Zeppelin cosplayers Greta Van Fleet.

“But the ones that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new — even though it’s completely derivative. You know the band they’re ripping off — they’re not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they’re ripping off one band.”

He continued, “But the younger generation picks them up and says, ‘This is our blah blah blah,’ because they’re tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don’t know who’s right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything.”

This is far from the first time a rock stalwart has taken umbrage with Greta Van Fleet, earlier this month Steven Wilson mused that if “Greta Van Fleet is the best that the new wave of rock bands has to offer, you know it’s dead.”

Taylor went on to take mock himself admitting, “I’m just as bad. I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part.”

Before going on to criticise “artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock.” A criticism we assume is reserved for Machine Gun Kelly.

“I think he knows who he is,” Taylor continued. “But that’s another story. I’m the worst. And I hate everything. And people are used to that with me, though.”

In other news, Corey Taylor recently revealed to Kerrang! that there is something “massive” in the works for Slipknot.

“Slipknot is booked to tour America end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven’t heard anything yet that it’s different,” he shared. “And we talk to (promoter) Live Nation every week. We’re up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the states, but federally. We’re, obviously, keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there.

“Other than that, right now, there’s some stuff brewing that I can’t talk about, but it’s massive. I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let’s put it that way.”