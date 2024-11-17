Slowly Slowly has announced their “Forgiving Spree” Australian headline tour, set for April 2025.

The indie rock band will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, marking their return after 18 months away from the stage.

Ahead of the tour, the band will release their fifth studio album, Forgiving Spree, on Friday, January 24th, 2025. Fans can expect a high-energy performance to celebrate the new album.

For the East Coast shows, the band will be joined by special guests Honey Revenge, a pop-punk duo from the USA, and Grayscale, a Philadelphia-based rock band, who will support all five tour dates.

“It’s been a while between drinks—we couldn’t be more ecstatic to announce this homecoming tour,” said Ben Stewart, Slowly Slowly’s frontman. “These are some serious rooms and we couldn’t think of a better way to drop punt our new album ‘Forgiving Spree’ off into the stratosphere. We are intent on making these shows feel both like huge spectacles, but also intensely intimate – join us for our biggest headlines to date, across our beloved home country after almost 18 months of time away. We can’t wait to see you.

Stewart added, “Also, the icing on the cake is that we get to hang with our friends in Honey Revenge (US) and soon to be new best buds Grayscale (US). Who would have thought a little band from Melbourne Aus could bring an international bill together? Not us haha. We’ll have our work cut out for us keeping up with the immense talent on the stages each night.”

Slowly Slowly formed in 2015 and quickly gained recognition with chart-topping albums like Daisy Chain, which debuted at #5 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2022. The band has also received multiple award nominations and built a dedicated fan base both in Australia and internationally.

General tickets will be available from Friday, November 22nd at 9am local time, with early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, November 20th at 9am local time.

Slowly Slowly Australia Tour 2025

With Special Guests Honey Revenge (USA) & Grayscale (USA)

Presented by Destroy All Lines, LLA & Custom-Made

General tickets on sale Friday, November 22nd at 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Friday, April 4th, 2025

Astor Theatre, Perth*

Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide*

Thursday, April 10th, 2025

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, April 11th, 2025

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, April 12th, 2025

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

*Honey Revenge not appearing