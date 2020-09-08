Here’s some heartwarming news that should cut through the unceasing bleakness. Melbourne emo quartet Slowly Slowly helped a fan announce her pregnancy to her partner by penning a personalised song.
The fan, Gabbi Emerton, reached out to the band via Instagram, and asked if they could help pen a song for her partner Brady, announcing that they were going to be parents.
The band were happy to oblige and wrote a completely heartwarming story detailing Gabbi and Brady’s relationship, including when Gabbi introduced Brady to Slowly Slowly, “the best fucking band that you’d ever know.”
“Who would have thought you’d grow around each other, double knot tangle tied,” vocalist Ben Stewart sings. “It was done in an instant and now that you’re in it, you can’t wait for the rest of your lives.”
Thankfully, Gabbi filmed the entire thing and we were able to see Brady’s reaction in real-time. It’s the kind of soul-nourishing content we needed to see.
Slowly Slowly shared the footage of the big reveal on Instagram, “thanks for letting us be a part of that and lifting our spirits during iso,” the band wrote.
“I’m still recovering from shock that @slowlyslowlymusic went out of their way to write this INCREDIBLE song + lyric video about us so I could announce to Brady this huge news in a way he will never forget,” Gabbi shared.
“Such caring and extraordinary people who have made this exciting time even more special.” Check it out below.
In other news that is sure to rustle your jimmies — Slowly Slowly will be playing the 2021 instalment of Yours & Owls festival. Yeah, you read that right. “Festival” “playing” “Yours & Owls” — live music is back baby. Find the full lineup below.
Yours & Owls 2021
Saturday, 23rd – Sunday, 24th January
Stuart Park, Wollongong
Presale registration: here
General sale: here
