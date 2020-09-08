Here’s some heartwarming news that should cut through the unceasing bleakness. Melbourne emo quartet Slowly Slowly helped a fan announce her pregnancy to her partner by penning a personalised song.

The fan, Gabbi Emerton, reached out to the band via Instagram, and asked if they could help pen a song for her partner Brady, announcing that they were going to be parents.

The band were happy to oblige and wrote a completely heartwarming story detailing Gabbi and Brady’s relationship, including when Gabbi introduced Brady to Slowly Slowly, “the best fucking band that you’d ever know.”

“Who would have thought you’d grow around each other, double knot tangle tied,” vocalist Ben Stewart sings. “It was done in an instant and now that you’re in it, you can’t wait for the rest of your lives.” Thankfully, Gabbi filmed the entire thing and we were able to see Brady’s reaction in real-time. It’s the kind of soul-nourishing content we needed to see.

Slowly Slowly shared the footage of the big reveal on Instagram, “thanks for letting us be a part of that and lifting our spirits during iso,” the band wrote.

“I’m still recovering from shock that @slowlyslowlymusic went out of their way to write this INCREDIBLE song + lyric video about us so I could announce to Brady this huge news in a way he will never forget,” Gabbi shared.

“Such caring and extraordinary people who have made this exciting time even more special.” Check it out below.

In other news that is sure to rustle your jimmies — Slowly Slowly will be playing the 2021 instalment of Yours & Owls festival. Yeah, you read that right. “Festival” “playing” “Yours & Owls” — live music is back baby. Find the full lineup below.

Yours & Owls 2021

Saturday, 23rd – Sunday, 24th January

Stuart Park, Wollongong

Presale registration: here

General sale: here



Tones And I

BENEE

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’S

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phi11a

Yours Truly

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

TOWNS

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

DREGG

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Grogans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

BoomChild

Romero

Austen

DRAFTDAY

e4444e

A Place in Prague

Alice and The Bird

Angelo The Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion The Boy

Kitten Heel

LEFT SIDE FILTER

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2K

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cove Sound System

Beachcomber

Bobinis