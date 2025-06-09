Sly Stone, one of the most influential and groundbreaking musicians of the late Sixties and early Seventies, has died at the age of 82.

The musical pioneer, who fronted the revolutionary group Sly and the Family Stone, passed away on Monday following a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues,” according to a statement released by his family (as per Rolling Stone).

Stone’s family shared that he “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.” They added that despite their grief, they “take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Born Sylvester Stewart in Texas in 1943, Stone began his musical journey as a child alongside his siblings in a group called The Stewart Four. After moving to California, he established himself in the Bay Area music scene as a producer and radio DJ before forming Sly & the Family Stone in 1966-67.

The band, featuring Stone’s siblings Rose and Freddie, alongside cousins and friends, represented a groundbreaking vision in popular music. As a racially integrated group with both male and female members playing soul-infused rock, they embodied a utopian ideal that was rare for the time.

Their breakthrough came with 1968’s “Dance to the Music”, followed by a string of anthemic hits including “Everyday People”, “Stand!” and “Hot Fun in the Summertime”. Their electrifying performance at Woodstock in 1969 remains one of the festival’s defining moments.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Stone’s 1971 masterpiece album, There’s a Riot Goin’ On, marked a dramatic shift in tone, presenting a bleak, scarred vision that reflected the soured remains of the Sixties dream. As Questlove noted in a recent interview, Stone had a unique ability to pair dark, confessional lyrics with upbeat, joyful sounds.

Following this creative peak, Stone’s career was marred by drug abuse and erratic behaviour. The Family Stone disbanded, and despite periodic comeback attempts throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, Stone never recaptured his former glory. His final album of original material, Ain’t But the One Way, was released in 1982.

In later years, Stone largely retreated from public life, making only sporadic appearances, including at Sly & the Family Stone’s 1993 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and a brief appearance at the 2006 Grammy Awards tribute to the band.

Despite his personal struggles, Stone’s musical influence remained immense. His revolutionary fusion of rock, soul, and funk inspired countless artists across genres, from Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock to Prince, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Roots.

In recent times, Stone had been experiencing a period of renewed positivity. Just prior to his death, Questlove, who directed the 2025 documentary Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) about Stone’s legacy, reported that Stone was “in the best mind state and condition” he had witnessed “in a minute” and was excited about new music.

Stone had also recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project his family expressed eagerness to share with the world in due course.