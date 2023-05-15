Perth legends Sly Withers and Mal De Mar rocked the stage at Magnet House in Perth on ANZAC Day Eve in what marked the final stop in the Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour – and they certainly went out with a bang.

From the get-go, the excitement among the crowd at Magnet House was palpable, with punters milling outside the door from 7pm, itching to get in to secure their spots at the front of the mosh to see the local rockers take the stage.

First up on stage to set the tone of the evening was supergroup, Mal De Mer, whose vibe was contagious from the outset. The tunes were head-bangers for sure, but their disposition was anything but super joyous and laid back.

The chemistry between band members, specifically Ash and Julia on guitars, and lead singer Sass, had audiences feeling privy to a group of best friends rocking out.

Their equally enthralling riffs between songs kept audiences engaged between singing old hits like ‘Wet Socks’ and newer tracks like ‘Mirage’.

By the time it had come for Sly Withers to take the stage, the Perth crowd was buzzing with excitement, which hit an all-time high as the band began their hour-long set by singing their hit track ‘Something’.

Frontmen Sam and Jono alternated between leading other hit tracks like ‘Closer’ and ‘Lately’ to a crowd that sang most songs in unison with the musicians, adding to the exciting energy that permeated the venue.

The interactive neon light display in the venue on the walls and roof added to the lively vibes as they symbiotically weaved and lit up in unison with the tracks being played.

It was certainly a fitting close to Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour, which aimed to celebrate Australian live music by bringing local talents to perform in their hometown.

Among some of the talent to join Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour was Dune Rats with special guests Beddy Rays & VOIID, who hit up Night Quarter in QLD. This was followed by rockers Stand Atlantic and Redhook, who brought the house down at Sydney’s Crowbar.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever were next toon the bills after Hatchie at Newcastle’s The Cambridge Hotel, while Touch Sensitive, Nyxen, Juno Mamba and Fourahad the crowd going off at 170 Russell in Melbourne.

But Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour didn’t just bring us a slew of epic performances, it was also for a good cause, with all proceeds of ticket sales being donated to Support Act, with over $90,000 being raised for the cause to date.

Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts their ability to work in music.

For more info on previous Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour stops, you can head to their website.