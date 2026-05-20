Smashing Pumpkins have recorded new music with iconic producer Butch Vig for the first time in three decades.

As revealed on Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s Substack (as per Rolling Stone), the alternative rock band recently recorded their first song with Vig since their Siamese Dream sessions over 33 years ago.

“We’ve just recorded one song,” Corgan shared. “It’s for a specific purpose, which I can’t give that part out… I haven’t come up with a title yet, honestly.

“The plan is the song will be released this year. I can’t say exactly when. There’s reasons for that… The song is really cool. It’s basically done recording. I’d say there’s a couple little things left. I’d say it’s 98 percent done.”

While appearing on camera with his young son Augustus Juppiter, Corgan kept teasing fans.

“This is a 10 out of 10 announcement,” he said. “If this isn’t a 10 out of 10 announcement, I don’t know what is. This may be an 11 out of 10 announcement. This news isn’t anywhere. You’re hearing this first.

“What would you say if I told you that the Smashing Pumpkins had been in the studio again recording? I know that’s not a 10 out of 10. This would be our first recording since Aghori [Mhori Mei]. I say that’s a solid eight. Me being in the studio is meaningless since I’m always in the studio.”

Vig worked with the band on their 1991 debut album Gish as well as their 1993 follow-up Siamese Dream. He also famously produced Nirvana’s classic Nevermind between those two Smashing Pumpkins records.

“We were in the studio the day that he got the call to do Nevermind,” Corgan told Rolling Stone in a 2021 interview. “I was literally in the next room. I could hear him talking. He came in and said, ‘I’ve been offered this job.’

“We were there as all these things were happening not only for us, but for the scene in general, and then Butch by extension. It’s one thing to look back at history and go, ‘Oh, how fantastic.’ But at the time, it was very insecure. None of us were guaranteed anything.”

Smashing Pumpkins are still going strong all these years later, recently announcing plans for a North American arena tour that will celebrate their iconic 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The first half of their tour shows will focus entirely on Mellon Collie cuts in a “highly theatrical setting,” while the second set will spotlight songs from their extensive back catalogue.

“I presume we’re going to play some Siamese Dream for all you Siamese Zombies,” Corgan said in the Substack video. “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a full circle week for us. It’s in the stars. Pretty good week in Pumpkin Land.”