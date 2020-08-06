Grunge outfit L7 have announced a reissue of their 1990 album, Smell The Magic, on account of its upcoming 30th anniversary.

Grunge rock band L7 have announced a reissue of their second album, Smell The Magic, on account of its upcoming 30th anniversary. The reissue, out on Friday, September 18th via Subpop, will feature “all 9 songs remastered and available together for the first time,” as stated in the announcement on Instagram.

As a precursor, L7 have also released a remastered version of the track ‘Shove’.

The successor to their debut album L7, Smell The Magic was hailed by many as a pioneer of 90s feminist rock.

Tracks ‘Shove’, ‘Packin’ a Rod,’ and ‘Fast and Frightening’ formed the base of what was to eventually become the album that put them on the map. They only recorded the other 6 six songs after the tangible success that the three tracks brought them.

L7’s official genesis can be traced back to 1985, to a partnership between Donita Sparks and Suzi Gardner. One of the early front-liners of the Grunge era, L7 released six studio albums over the course of their career.

In 2001, unfortunately, the band announced an “indefinite hiatus.” Growing fan support on social media, however, caused them to reunite in 2015 and start touring again.

New music, however, did not come our way until much later. In 2019, L7 announced their new album, Scatter The Rats, their first in 20 years.

Despite the financial maelstrom that bore down on the band when the crowdfunding platform they had been raising funds on declared bankruptcy, the album was successfully released on Blackheart Records, owned by longtime friend Joan Jett.

“When we decided to make a new record, Joan was there for us as the good friend she has always been. So great to stomp into Blackheart Records with her at the helm,” an official statement said. “We’re very excited to work with Joan and the entire Blackheart family. Just imagine the family dinners!”

