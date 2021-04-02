Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Snoop Dogg officially has new music on the way, as announced via his recent Instagram post.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the news, “NEW SINGLE ALERT OFF NEW ALBUM “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” :🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨: “Roaches In My Ashtray” new single + video dropping this Friday, April 2 • Pre-save LINK IN BIO”

As reported by NME, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites marks Snoop’s 18th studio album and is also the follow-up to his I Wanna Thank Me album from 2019.

In a recent interview, Snoop revealed how a particular event in his life influenced his career and his music. He said, “When I started writing Tha Doggfather, I lost a lot of fans, I lost a lot of homies, because they wanted me to keep it gangster after beating the murder case.”

In other recent Snoop Dogg news, the rapper also signed with TEG’s UK-based division, TEG MJR, in an exclusive five-year touring deal in collaboration with MPI Artists.

The deal will see TEG MJR promote all international Snoop Dogg tours outside of North America. Kicking off with his rescheduled Snoop 2022 World Tour which is set to see the hip hop trailblazer play sold-out shows at the 02 Arena in London, 3 Arena in Dublin and Ziggo Dome Arena in Amsterdam.

CEO of TEG, Geoff Jones, said in a statement, “Snoop Dogg is a Hip hop pioneer and one its greatest live performers. He has won an astonishing number of awards and nominations and we are thrilled to be able to bring the man and his music live to fans the world over for the next five years.”