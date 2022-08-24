Snoop Dogg has expanded his empire to include a new children’s cartoon called Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

The rapper enlisted the help of producer Claude Brooks and singer/songwriter October London for the project, which dropped on YouTube yesterday, Tuesday, August 23rd.

The show is aimed at toddlers and young children, and features a cast full of colorful pups – including the main dog Bow Wizzle, who is voiced by Snoop himself.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” the ‘Drop if Like It’s Hot’ rapper said. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

He added: “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

Snoop Dogg has also dropped an accompanying album, also called Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, which is available on all large streaming platforms.

Check out Doggyland by Snoop Dogg:

Earlier this month, the business mogul launched another business; his very own breakfast cereal range, SnoopLoopz.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The cereal is part of his latest undertaking, Broadus Foods, and launched together with Master P. The latter made the announcement on Twitter, saying: “MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!”

The new breakfast cereal announced that they donate to various charities, including Future Bosses and Door of Hope every time a box is bought.

“With every purchase, you are making a difference. We are proud to support Future Bosses through education and sports. Our mission is to help tackle homelessness and feed needy families,” the SnoopLoopz website reads.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer